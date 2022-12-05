Inflation declines to 8.85% in November

Economy

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:04 pm

The point-to-point inflation has dropped slightly for three straight months and stood at 8.85% in November.

The decline was mainly due to the ease of fuel prices in the global market, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh providing subsidised essential food items, and a surplus of winter vegetables which helped avoid any food scarcity, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Monday (5 December).

However, the non-food inflation increased by 1.07% and stood at 10.31% in the last month from 9.98% in October, the latest report of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) reveals.

In October, the inflation rate was 8.91%, while September saw an inflation rate of 9.1%.

A fresh fuel price hike in August drove the point to point inflation at a decade-highest 9.52%. It dropped by 0.61% in the last two months.

