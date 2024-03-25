A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:00 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (25 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Recognise those working for people's welfare in silence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 March) asked all concerned to find out those who are working for the welfare of the people in silence and to honour them with award.

Dhaka, Thimphu agree to enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, electricity

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka.

Metro rail to operate till 9:40pm for Motijheel, 9:20pm for Uttara from Wednesday

Metro rail will operate till after 9pm from Wednesday (27 March). The last train departing from Motijheel will be scheduled for 9:40pm, up from 8:40pm at present, while the last train from Uttara is set for 9:20pm, up from 8pm, from 16th Ramadan.

Rain with gusty wind likely over most part of country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over six divisions and at one or two places over another two divisions in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

Russia casts doubt on Islamic State responsibility for concert attack

Russia on Monday cast doubt on assertions by the United States that the Islamic State militant group was responsible for a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow which killed 137 people and injured 182 more.

