TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 05:00 pm

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (30 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

3 more Myanmar soldiers enter Bangladesh seeking refuge

Three members of the Myanmar military have sought refuge after fleeing through the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila during the early hours today (30 March). 

Buet student protest enters day 2; ultimatum issued for expulsion of BCL leader, 5 others

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) today (30 March) issued an ultimatum to the university authorities calling for the expulsion of Imtiaz Rabbi, a student of the Civil Engineering department and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central leader.

Bangladesh enters high-value carbon fibre bike parts making

In the bustling heart of Gazipur's Sreepur upazila, Alpha Carbon Technology Limited hums with activity. Here, a 20-year-old woman, Suraiya, meticulously assembles carbon fibre pieces by hand in an intricate process that requires her to arrange 268 individual pieces with precision and focus without the aid of machinery.

Israel's Netanyahu approves new Gaza ceasefire talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the go-ahead Friday for a new round of talks on a Gaza ceasefire, a day after the world's top court ordered Israel to ensure aid reaches desperate civilians.

Record traffic at official railway e-ticket website during advanced Eid ticket sales

Advanced train ticket sales for the western zone travellers for 9 April began today (30 March) at 8am. 

