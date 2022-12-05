Gaibandha-5 polls within 15 January: Election commissioner

The Gaibandha-5 polls, which was postponed amid mass irregularities, will be held within 15 January, said Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana.

She made the remarks during a press briefing at the election commission office in Dhaka's Agargaon on Monday.

In the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency on 12 October, the EC ordered to stop the election midway after observing irregularities in one-third of the centres.

After that, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal formed a three-member investigation committee to identify those involved in the irregularities.

On 1 December, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said action will be taken against 134 polling officials for the reported irregularities and negligence in duties during the Gaibandha-5 by-polls.a