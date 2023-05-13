We do not take unnecessary mega projects: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday categorically said her government has never taken any mega project that would not bring maximum benefits for the people.

"We do not take unnecessary mega projects," she declared while inaugurating the five-day long 60th Convention of Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at the IEB Headquarters with the theme "Innovative Engineering in the 4th Industrial Revolution".

The prime minister mentioned that before taking any plan what she thinks most is whether it will bring optimum benefits for the people of the country and whether the government will be able to earn from it.

"Many people said many things regarding the mega projects. But when the projects are completed and the mass people start enjoying the benefits I would like to hear what they say," she said.

"Whatever the project we take, at first we think how much the people of the country will be benefited. And what will be the return of that project after its completion and how quickly it will come," she said.

She said that she never accepts any project with huge amount of money given by any country or any organisation which does not bring any good for the country and its people.

"I want to inform you this. And I will never accept that. Because, I will only do which will be applicable for our country," she said.

The PM said the development that has been done by her government was not capital city centric. "We have taken our development down to the rural areas," she said.

She stated that the people's interest to migrate from rural areas to cities has declined as the government has been able to supply power, upgrade communication system and established Digital Bangladesh.

Talking about the establishment of hundred economic zones across the country, Hasina said that indiscriminate setting up of industries will be not be allowed though.

"We have created specific places for industries where all services will be available. We have to save our arable lands to continue our food production," she said.

She put emphasis on establishing food processing and agricultural products processing industries in the country.

The PM reiterated her stance against continuing huge subsidy in power, energy and agricultural sectors for a long time.

"We have to reduce this subsidy, we have to keep that in our mind," she said.

A video clip on the mega projects of the country was screened at the programme.

IEB president Engineer N Nurul Huda, IEB Dhaka Centre Chairman Engr. Mollah Mohammad Abul Hossain, IEB General Secretary Engineer Md. Shahadat Hossain (Shiblu) and IEB Dhaka Centre Honorary Secretary Engr. Kazi Khairul Bashar also spoke in the programme.

The prime minister also handed over awards (gold medal) and certificates to different levels of engineers, centre, sub-centre, engineering division and graduates of AMIE section.