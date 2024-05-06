Shamsul Hoque Foundation to take charge of Milton's care home

Charity organisation Alhajj Shamsul Hoque Foundation will take charge of operating Child and Old Age Care, a care home in Dhaka's Mirpur founded by Milton Samadder, who has recently been arrested over irregularities in his institution.

The foundation will appoint a doctor to serve the residents of the care home round the clock, Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told journalists today (6 May) at the DB office.

"We have found a distinguished person. He came to visit us yesterday [5 May]. He is the proprietor of Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation. We requested him and he agreed to take full charge of Milton Samader's Child and Old Age Care.

"The foundation will bear all the expenses of food, drinks and treatment of the care home's residents. A full-time doctor will be provided by the foundation to serve the people sheltered there," Harun said.

However, the DB chief said this is not a permanent measure.

"For now, it [care home] will operate like this. We will think about [what to do with] it later," he said.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, chairman of Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation, said, "Since the arrest of Milton Samadder, the people in his care home have not been getting proper food. We were really concerned about them. In the meantime, Harun or Rashid from the DB asked us to take charge of the establishment.

"We will temporarily look after their food, medicine and other needs," he added.

Founder of the Child and Old Age Care Milton Samadder was recently detained by the DB and was later arrested in three cases, including one on the charge of human trafficking.

A Dhaka court also granted the DB police a four-day remand of Milton on Sunday (5 May), following an earlier three-day remand.