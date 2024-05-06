Shamsul Hoque Foundation to take charge of Milton's care home

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

Shamsul Hoque Foundation to take charge of Milton's care home

Mohammad Nasir Uddin, chairman of Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation, said, “Since the arrest of Milton Samadder, the people in his care home have not been getting proper food. We were really concerned about them. In the meantime, Harun or Rashid from the DB asked us to take charge of the establishment."

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Charity organisation Alhajj Shamsul Hoque Foundation will take charge of operating Child and Old Age Care, a care home in Dhaka's Mirpur founded by Milton Samadder, who has recently been arrested over irregularities in his institution.

The foundation will appoint a doctor to serve the residents of the care home round the clock, Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told journalists today (6 May) at the DB office.

"We have found a distinguished person. He came to visit us yesterday [5 May]. He is the proprietor of Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation. We requested him and he agreed to take full charge of Milton Samader's Child and Old Age Care.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The foundation will bear all the expenses of food, drinks and treatment of the care home's residents. A full-time doctor will be provided by the foundation to serve the people sheltered there," Harun said.

However, the DB chief said this is not a permanent measure.

"For now, it [care home] will operate like this. We will think about [what to do with] it later," he said.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, chairman of Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation, said, "Since the arrest of Milton Samadder, the people in his care home have not been getting proper food. We were really concerned about them. In the meantime, Harun or Rashid from the DB asked us to take charge of the establishment.

"We will temporarily look after their food, medicine and other needs," he added.

Founder of the Child and Old Age Care Milton Samadder was recently detained by the DB and was later arrested in three cases, including one on the charge of human trafficking.

A Dhaka court also granted the DB police a four-day remand of Milton on Sunday (5 May), following an earlier three-day remand.

Top News

Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation / Child & Old Age Care / Bangladesh / Milton Samadder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

8h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

1h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

3h | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

5h | Videos