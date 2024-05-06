Finance minister seeks ADB's increased support to meet present challenges

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has sought the Asian Development Bank's increased support to meet Bangladesh's present challenges catapulted by prolonged conflicts, rising geopolitical tensions and frequent raids of extreme weather events.

Speaking at ADB's 57th annual meeting on Sunday (5 May), the finance minister called upon ADB to provide concessional support along with investment in projects for meeting the challenges of food security, digital divide, energy security and tax reforms in Bangladesh.

Mahmood Ali expressed his optimism that ADB meeting will set the just vision to steer through a troubled world, determine strategies for addressing real challenges, scale up concessional climate finances and harness newer opportunities in digital economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

While responding in the Governors' Seminar to the role of regional economies in an age of economic fragmentation and advancement of climate technologies, the finance minister stressed upon building greater cooperation among regional economies for a green transition in the industrial value chain.

"Accelerating regional connectivity measures could be key to use region's green opportunities in scale as well as expanding the benefits of industrial production," he added.

The seminar was attended by a number of other distinguished speakers including Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Governor for Indonesia, ADB and Minister of Finance, Indonesia; Masatsugu Asakawa, President, ADB; Lasha Khutsishvil, Minister of Finance, Georgia and Rose N Nakanaga, secretary of finance and administration, Federated States of Micronesia.

Zeinab Badawi, international broadcaster and president of SOAS, London University moderated the session.

Finance Minister also attended a bilateral meeting with German delegation headed by Niels Annen, parliamentary state secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development and Governor for Germany in the ADB.

During the meeting, the German minister expressed interest to join Bangladesh Climate and Development Platform and widen Bangladesh-German climate partnership.