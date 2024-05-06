President for enhancing supervision to ensure quality education in universities

Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 05:04 pm

A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (6 May) asked the university authorities to increase the supervision activities in universities to ensure quality education.
 
"It is very important to ensure quality of education along with the expansion of higher education... Universities can play an important role by increasing their supervision in this regard," the president told a delegation of the National University (NU) as they paid a courtesy call on him today.
 
During the meeting, the head of the state was apprised by the delegation of various plans and educational activities of the university, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told the BSS after the meeting.
 
NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Moshiur Rahman led the delegation. Other members of the delegation include NU pro-VC Architect Prof Dr Nizamuddin Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Abdus Salam Howlader and NU Registrar Mollah Mahfuz Al-Hossein.
 
The press secretary said the NU VC invited the president, also the Chancellor of the universities, to chair the second convocation of the National University, likely to be held in the last month of this year.
 
The head of state said students can get a higher degree and establish themselves in the national and international arenas as worthy citizens and emphasised extracurricular activities along with formal educational programmes.
 
He also directed the authorities to take effective steps for higher training of teachers of the university.
 
He also suggested introducing skill-based programs along with existing educational programs on campuses.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present at the meeting.
 

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / universities / Bangladesh

