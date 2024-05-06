RAB personnel stabbed to death by elder brother in Satkhira

Crime

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

RAB personnel stabbed to death by elder brother in Satkhira

The police are trying to catch the elder brother

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 05:12 pm
Deceased RAB official Ajibar Rahman. Photo: Collected
Deceased RAB official Ajibar Rahman. Photo: Collected

An official of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been stabbed to death allegedly by his elder brother following a dispute over land and money in Boladanga village of Satkhira Sadar upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Ajibar Rahman, 35, son of late Shohor Ali, said Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohidul Islam.

Ajibar Rahman was hacked by his elder brother Afsar Ali and he died while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ajibar's younger brother Rustom Ali said Ajibar had been temporarily suspended from his position at RAB four months ago while stationed in the Jatrabari area.

"Ajibar took a bank loan of Tk6 lakh and gave it to his elder brother Afsar Ali to start a meat business. However, Afsar Ali failed to repay the bank instalments. Additionally, he has been enjoying the benefits of hereditary land without sharing it with his brothers. These issues sparked a dispute between Afsar Ali and Ajibar," he added.

Rustom said his elder brother Afsar hacked Ajibar with a butcher's knife in front of a local tea stall around 10:00pm on Friday.

Ajibar was promptly admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital for treatment and later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he died around 2:00am on Sunday, Rustom added.

Afsar Ali is currently on the run, OC Mahidul said, adding that the police are trying to catch him.

Top News

RAB / hacked to death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

8h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

1h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

3h | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

4h | Videos