RAB personnel stabbed to death by elder brother in Satkhira

An official of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been stabbed to death allegedly by his elder brother following a dispute over land and money in Boladanga village of Satkhira Sadar upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Ajibar Rahman, 35, son of late Shohor Ali, said Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohidul Islam.

Ajibar Rahman was hacked by his elder brother Afsar Ali and he died while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

Ajibar's younger brother Rustom Ali said Ajibar had been temporarily suspended from his position at RAB four months ago while stationed in the Jatrabari area.

"Ajibar took a bank loan of Tk6 lakh and gave it to his elder brother Afsar Ali to start a meat business. However, Afsar Ali failed to repay the bank instalments. Additionally, he has been enjoying the benefits of hereditary land without sharing it with his brothers. These issues sparked a dispute between Afsar Ali and Ajibar," he added.

Rustom said his elder brother Afsar hacked Ajibar with a butcher's knife in front of a local tea stall around 10:00pm on Friday.

Ajibar was promptly admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital for treatment and later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he died around 2:00am on Sunday, Rustom added.

Afsar Ali is currently on the run, OC Mahidul said, adding that the police are trying to catch him.