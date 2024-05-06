Bangladesh faces a democratic deficit: Hossain Zillur Rahman

Hossain Zillur Rahman speaks at an academic session titled 'Pathways to Overcome Democratic Deficit' at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday (6 May). Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is currently facing a democratic deficit, said Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of Power and Participatory Research Centre (PPRC).

"In absence of meaningful political participation, it is a cruel reality [of the country]," he said while addressing at an academic session titled 'Pathways to Overcome Democratic Deficit' at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday (6 May).

The event took place on the second day of the two-day 'First Development Studies International Conference' co-organised by the Department of Development Studies of Dhaka University and Daily Bonik Barta.

Speaking at the event, the former advisor of caretaker government said, "There is no doubt about the existence of this deficit, which has led to a massive performance deficit. When examining institutional performance in sectors such as banking, the stock market, educational institutions, or in project implementation, the evidence becomes abundantly clear."

He further said, "Bangladesh exemplifies a reality where a dominant party governs the state. The factual plurality of its political base underscores this reality. Consequently, this dominant party is apprehensive about conducting truly meaningful elections.

"Because this dominant party lacks complete confidence in its own developmental record. Due to these reasons, there will always be some hesitation in allowing truly meaningful elections."

As a distinguished discussant, Professor at Department of Economics, SOAS, University of London, Mushtaq Khan said, "If I compare Bangladesh in the 1990s and 2000s with the present time, two notable changes emerge. Firstly, political organisations have evolved significantly. Back then, we had two major coalitions, each relatively independent. One was under the BNP, and the other under the Awami League. Their power wasn't as overwhelming due to a system of checks and balances between them."

The democratic period in Bangladesh originally reflected a broad distribution of power, he said, adding, "However, since then, one of the parties has completely outwitted the other, essentially dismantling it."

Regarding BNP, he remarked, "After a certain point, many progressive middle-class individuals perceived BNP as a threat to secular values and religious neutrality, although this narrative was exaggerated. However, BNP utterly failed to counter this perception. Its failure in this regard resulted in the loss of support from the educated middle class. Furthermore, it lost ground in regional geopolitics, which ultimately facilitated one party's dismantling of the other. Consequently, this altered the political landscape significantly."

Professor M A Akash from economics department of Dhaka University, Professor Joe Devine from Bath University of UK, Mirza Hassan from BRAC University; Naomi Hossain from department of development studies, SOAS, University of London; Associate Professor Zulfan Tadjoeddin of development studies at Western Sydney University, Australia; also spoke in the seminar.

