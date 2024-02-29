Viqarunnisa teacher Murad sent to jail in sexual harassment case

A Dhaka court today (29 February) sent Murad Hossain Sarkar, a senior teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's Azimpur branch, to jail in a case lodged for allegedly sexually harassing a student.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after police produced him before the court after the end of his two-day remand in the case.



Murad was arrested in the early hours of 27 February from his Kalabagan home and was placed on two-day remand on that day.



The school authorities from an emergency meeting on 26 February suspended Murad. He was withdrawn from his regular duty at the day-shift of the Azimpur Branch and was attached to the principal's office as the allegations against him surfaced on 24 February.