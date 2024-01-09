Bangladesh national elections were not free or fair: US State Department

The recently held national elections in Bangladesh "were not free or fair", the United States Department of State said.

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair, and we regret that not all parties participated," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement issued on Monday (8 January).

Washington has been concerned by "the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day," the statement added.

Matthew Miller said the US condemns the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it.

"We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence," the statement read.

"The United States supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression. The United States notes the Awami League (AL) party won a majority of seats in the 7 January 2024 parliamentary elections," the statement also reads.

"Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties," it said.

In June last year, six US congresspersons wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on the Biden administration to facilitate free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

In the letter, they also expressed their concerns alleging that the human rights situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.

"We write to express our concern about the ongoing deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh as elections approach in January 2024," said the letter co-signed by Members of Congress William R Keating, James P McGovern, Barbara Lee, Jim Costa, Dina Titus and Jamie Raskin.

Since October of last year, the US government has said they are "closely monitoring" developments in Bangladesh leading up to the elections.

"It's important for free and fair elections that all stakeholders are able to participate peacefully," US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller, told reporters during a regular briefing in Washington on 23 October.

That includes, he said, government officials, law enforcement, political parties, the Election Commission, the media, and of course voters themselves.

"And we will continue to call on all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," said the State Department spokesperson.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has referred to the importance of "peaceful demonstrations" and "interference-free" participation in the political process during his meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Secretariat.

Washington has also expressed deep concern over the mass arrests of opposition members in Bangladesh and urged the government to ensure an environment where everyone can participate in elections without fear.

"We urge the Government of Bangladesh to work with all stakeholders to create conditions in which all may participate in the pre-election and election environment freely, without fear of violence or retribution," Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on Wednesday (14 December).

"We are deeply concerned by the reports of mass arrests of thousands of opposition members and reports of torture in prison," he added while reiterating the call to exercise restraint and avoid violence.

In May last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) ("3C") of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

Under this policy, the United States will restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The US government notified the Bangladesh government of this decision on 3 May 2023.

The Department of State said they are taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

These individuals include members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition, the US State Department said.

These persons and members of their immediate family may be found ineligible for entry into the US.

Additional persons found to have been responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh may also be found ineligible for US visas under this policy in the future, according to the US Department of State.

This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of opposition and ruling political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.