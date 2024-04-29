HC orders keeping all schools, colleges shut till Thursday

Education

UNB
29 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:49 pm

UNB
29 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:49 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has asked the authorities concerned to keep primary and secondary level educational institutions closed until Thursday (2 May) due to extreme heat conditions.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the suo moto order on Monday (29 April).

The educational institutions which have air conditioners, universities, A and O level exams and public examinations will remain out of the purview of the order.

Md Manir Uddin, a Supreme Court lawyer, drew the attention of the court about the news of death and sickness of people including teachers and students after the reopening of the educational institutions amid the heat alert across the country.  

Classes at all primary, secondary schools and colleges resumed on Sunday after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and its subsequent extension due to heatwave.

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on 21 April after the end of Eid holidays but the closure was extended till 27 April due to sweltering heat.

