US might provoke Arab Spring-like unrest in Bangladesh after elections: Russia

Russia has accused the US and its allies of interfering in the internal political processes of Bangladesh under the guise of ensuring transparent and inclusive elections.

Russia once again accused the US and its allies of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs, warning that US dissatisfaction with the election results could result in further destablisation of the situation here along the lines of the Arab Spring.

In a statement issued on Friday (15 December), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "There are serious reasons to fear that in the coming weeks, an even broader arsenal of pressure tactics, including sanctions, may be used against the Bangladesh government, which is unfavourable to the West." 

She also said, "In the event of US dissatisfaction with the results of the people's vote, attempts at further destabilisation of the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the "Arab Spring" are likely.

"Key industries and a number of officials, who will be baselessly accused of obstructing the democratic expression of citizens in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 7, 2024, could be targeted," she continued.

"There is little chance that Washington will reconsider and refrain from another crude intervention in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. However, we are confident that despite all the machinations of external forces, the friendly people of this country will ultimately decide the issue of power in Bangladesh, and no one else," Zakharova concluded.

Earlier on 22 November, Zakharova had claimed that Haas had been meeting with government opposition in order to discuss anti-government rallies.

US Ambassador Haas rubbished the claims.

The US has instead maintained its narrative on "free and fair" elections, and has announced a new restrictive visa policy with unnamed targets

Maria Zakharova / US Ambassador Peter Haas / Elections

