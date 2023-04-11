US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair elections

The United States has reiterated its desire to see a free and fair election in Bangladesh, noting that the world is looking to Bangladesh for the next election.

"Of course, we are looking….the world is looking to Bangladesh for its next elections to make sure that they set up a strong example of free and fair election for the region and world," said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken during his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Washington on Monday afternoon (US time), reports UNB.

Appreciating Bangladesh's engagement with the USA, Blinken said they are committed to working together to find ways to further "strengthen and deepen" the robust relationship.

While briefing the media after the meeting, Minister Momen said Bangladesh, like the US, also wants a free, fair and model election.

"Democracy is in our blood. People gave blood to uphold democracy, justice and human dignity," he said, seeking help from the US for a free and fair election.

Momen highlighted the independent election commission and measures taken for holding the election transparently.

He said Bangladesh welcomes US observers but not any partisan observers. "All opposition parties must come forward to help in holding a free and fair election. We are creating the environment for a free fair election."

Terming the Bangladesh-US relationship wide-ranging, dynamic and multifaceted, Dr Momen hoped to develop, strengthen and solidify the relations.

AK Abdul Momen thanked President Biden for his warm message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the Independence Day of Bangladesh, which ended with "Joy Bangla".

In their initial remarks in presence of the media, both leaders expressed satisfaction in the existing bilateral relations and echoed their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations for the next 50 years, building on the solid foundation of the past 50 years, reads a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, including strengthening and diversification of economic partnership, resolution of Rohingya crisis, climate change, labour rights, civil liberty, and elections.

Apprising Secretary Blinken of the ongoing and completed works in labour sector reforms in Bangladesh, the foreign minister hoped that these efforts would be duly acknowledged and appreciated through stronger economic partnership between the two countries. Blinken appreciated the ongoing US-Bangladesh consultative process in improving labour situation in Bangladesh. The foreign minister called upon USA to take advantage of the generous investment regime of Bangladesh and encourage US private sector to invest in special economic zones and high-tech parks in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen thanked the US government for their generous support in combating Covid-19 and continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh. He stressed the need for sustained international pressure on Myanmar for creating environment for the voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. Secretary Blinken highly appreciated Bangladesh for generously hosting over one million Rohingyas and assured to continue to work towards repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The foreign minister echoed the US secretary of state on the importance of free and fair elections and reaffirmed the commitment of the Bangladesh government in this regard. He reiterated Bangladesh's request to extradite Rashed Chowdhury, a self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu.

At the end of the meeting, the foreign minister handed over a letter that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to US President Joe Biden to thank him for his warm message on the Independence Day of Bangladesh.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to the US Muhammad Imran, Deputy Head of Mission Ferdousi Shahriar, Director General (North America) Khandker Masudul Alam, and officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present in the meeting. Counselor Derek Chollet, Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Kara McDonald, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Afreen Akhter accompanied Blinken in the meeting.