US deeply concerned by mass arrest; urges Bangladesh govt to allow all in polls

Politics

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 10:40 am

Related News

US deeply concerned by mass arrest; urges Bangladesh govt to allow all in polls

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 10:40 am
US deeply concerned by mass arrest; urges Bangladesh govt to allow all in polls

The United States expressed deep concern over the mass arrests of opposition members in Bangladesh and urged the government to ensure an environment where everyone can participate in elections without fear.

"We urge the Government of Bangladesh to work with all stakeholders to create conditions in which all may participate in the pre-election and election environment freely, without fear of violence or retribution," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a regular media briefing on Wednesday (14 December).

"We are deeply concerned by the reports of mass arrests of thousands of opposition members and reports of torture in prison," he added while reiterating the call to exercise restraint and avoid violence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emphasising the significance of dialogue in resolving political issues, he said, "It is our belief that a healthy democracy benefits from a variety of voices speaking freely, engaged in dialogue and discussion in an exchange about the issues of the day."

During the media briefing, one of the reporters asked the spokesperson about the investigative report by Financial Times which claimed that Sheikh Hasina's government has orchestrated a planned propaganda campaign involving deepfake tools against the United States and Bangladesh opposition political parties in the context of upcoming polls.

In response, Miller said the report has caught their attention and termed it "a worrying trend around the globe of using AI to manipulate and influence democratic processes".

When asked about potential US sanction on Bangladesh ahead of the 7 January election, the spokesperson refrained from making any new announcements but noted that US policy prevents the previewing of sanctions before their imposition.

Bangladesh / Top News / USA

Bangladesh-US / Bangladesh National Election / US / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

4h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

4h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

17h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

14h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

15h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

17h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

18h | TBS Economy