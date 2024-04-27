City Bank chairman acquitted in cases filed by ex-wife

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:07 am

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:07 am
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka has recently acquitted Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of City Bank, in all three cases filed by his ex-wife, Tabassum Kaiser.

The charges, which included criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery, were brought against him in December 2022.

The court initially directed the Detective Branch (DB) of the police to investigate the allegations against Aziz. Following a full inquiry, the DB submitted a report in favour of Aziz, says a press release issued by City Bank.

Later, the court referred the matter to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for a re-investigation as Tabassum filed an objection (Naraji petition) against the DB's final report.

On 17 April, the PBI submitted their final report to the court.

Later, Tabassum filed another Naraji (no confidence) petition.

The court, however, upheld the PBI's findings and acquitted Aziz in all three cases.

In response to the verdict, Aziz said the allegations against him were "baseless" and "motivated by malicious intent to extract substantial sums from him".

