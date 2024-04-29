School or no school? A decision 'hard' to make

Two days before educational institutions were scheduled to reopen after the Eid holidays, the Met Office issued a heat alert.

The next day, on 20 April, the country recorded its highest temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius in Jashore. Besides, 42.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga, 41.7 in Mongla, 41.2 in Khulna, 42 in Ishwardi in Pabna, and 41.5 in Rajshahi. In Dhaka, it was a sizzling 40.4 degree Celsius, the second-highest since 1960.

Following the sudden jump in the country's heatwave situation, the authorities concerned extended the closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions nationwide for the whole week until 27 April.

During this one week, the "very severe" heatwave prevailed. The weather office warned there was little chance of the temperature falling in the remaining days of April.

On 25 April, the government reaffirmed its decision to reopen educational institutions on Sunday (28 April).

The same day, the Met Office extended the ongoing heat alert for the third time this month.

Despite widespread speculation and concern over children's wellbeing, the government went ahead with its plan to reopen schools.

The reopening was marred by low attendance and illnesses. There were also deaths – two teachers reportedly died from "heat stroke" in Chattogram and Jashore districts. Some seventeen children also fell ill in Noakhali.

Against this backdrop, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury yesterday reiterated his stance against nationwide school closures.

"It is not logical to close educational institutions across the country based on conditions in five districts. We need to refrain from making decisions solely based on the situation in Dhaka."

A day later today, the government once again ordered keeping all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna, and Rajshahi districts closed.

The High Court, too, weighed in, ordering all schools and colleges to be shut till Thursday.

Educationist and social activist Rasheda K Choudhury firmly believes the right call wasn't made.

"Advance planning is needed to meet any educational deficit. Opening schools is not the right decision at this moment," she told The Business Standard.

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a weather and climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said, "There remains significant concern that the ongoing heatwave affecting Bangladesh and India's West Bengal, will persist until 2 May."

Opening schools at the moment would be a suicidal decision, he said, advising the authorities to wait 2-3 days before making a decision.

Addressing concerns about reopening schools amidst a heatwave forecast until May, Education Ministry Public Relations Officer Abul Khair said weather predictions cannot be entirely reliable.

"We weren't conducting enough classes to meet the requirements of the new curriculum. With previous class cancellations due to cold waves and other factors, we needed to consider curriculum completion when making this decision," he told The Business Standard today (29 April).

In many South and Southeast Asian countries, which are also facing scorching heat waves with temperatures reaching as high as 45°C, thousands of schools have instructed students to stay home.

In Bangladesh, a steady scattergun approach has been implemented so far. Whether a right model – blending educational and health needs – can be thought of remains to be seen.