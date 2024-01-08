India, China and Russia congratulate PM Hasina on election victory, promise continued support

High Commissioner Pranay Verma greet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 January 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Ambassadors of India, Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore, and Sri Lanka congratulated Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Awami League's victory in the national elections.

The ambassadors of the respective countries in Bangladesh paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban today (8 January).

Besides, the delegation of Aga Khan Diplomatic Representative met.

They expressed their firm commitment to continue cooperation with Bangladesh. The prime minister thanked them and sought their cooperation in the development and progress of Bangladesh.

The 12th national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents on the course to sweep the race in the absence of any major opposition.

The ruling Awami League candidates running with the symbol of boat secured at least 223 seats while the independents bagged 61, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma during his call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, conveyed on behalf of Government of India and Prime Minister Modi warm greetings and congratulations to Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

He expressed hope that during the new term of her government, there will be even stronger momentum and growth in the bilateral partnership in support of each other's national development.

He noted that India will continue to support the people of Bangladesh in realising their vision of a stable, progressive and prosperous nation, guided by their long-standing friendship and inspired by their shared sacrifices of the Liberation War.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen

Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for successfully holding the 12th National Parliamentary Election and Awami League's victory.

Ambassador Yao conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes from Chinese leaders to PM Sheikh Hasina this morning.

The Chinese ambassador called on PM Hasina at Ganabhaban and reaffirmed that Chinese leaders are committed to working with her to carry forward the long-established friendship, enhance mutual trust, and deepen practical cooperation - thereby uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

Ambassador Yao noted that both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of development and revitalization, and China would always be the most trustworthy partner and the most reliable friend of Bangladesh on the way to modernisation.

Under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Sheikh Hasina, China and Bangladesh have set a model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

China will firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, it said.

China will also support Bangladesh in maintaining unity and stability, and in playing a more active role in international and regional affairs, said the embassy.

China is committed to assisting Bangladesh in realising the "Vision 2041" and the dream of "Sonar Bangla," it said.

Ambassador Yao said that China is prepared to strengthen all-round cooperation with Bangladesh, and take due actions to facilitate and expand trade and investment with Bangladesh, promote high-quality China-Bangladesh Belt and Road cooperation, and make its own contribution to realising "Smart Bangladesh".