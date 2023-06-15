6 US congresspersons call on Blinken to facilitate fair polls in Bangladesh

Six US congresspersons have written to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on the Biden administration to facilitate free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

In the letter, they also expressed their concerns alleging that human rights situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.

"We write to express our concern about the ongoing deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh as elections approach in January 2024," said the letter co-signed by Members of Congress William R Keating, James P McGovern, Barbara Lee, Jim Costa, Dina Titus and Jamie Raskin.

Congressman William R Keating shared the letter in a tweet on Tuesday (14 June).

I am deeply concerned with the ongoing human rights situation in Bangladesh. To ensure free & fair Bangladeshi elections 2024, I urge @SecBlinken to continue his call for accountability for human rights violations committed by Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies & officials. pic.twitter.com/xKRg8JOo6m— Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) June 13, 2023

The letter to Blinken comes not long after six US congressmen alleged human rights violations by the Bangladesh government, called on President Biden to take action and six European Union MPs called for steps to hold free, fair elections in the country.

The letter to Blinken, dated 8 June, also read: "We urge the State Department and other US agencies to continue to call for accountability for serious violations committed by law enforcement agencies, including the recently sanctioned Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a paramilitary unit of the Bangladesh Police created in 2004."

"Clear and repeated statements and actions by US officials can help ensure that the Bangladeshi government complies with its human rights obligations. This is especially important in preparation for the upcoming elections, as there have already been mass arrests and violence against opposition parties which could tarnish the results and deepen social conflict," it added.

The 6 congresspersons continued: "We welcomed the December 2021 US sanctions designations and visa restrictions implemented against the RAB and seven of its current and former high-level officers as a necessary and proportional response to well-documented reports of serious human rights abuses by that entity. Unfortunately, despite these actions, repression in Bangladesh has not ceased. In its Annual Human Rights Report 2022, respected Bangladeshi human rights organization Odhikar documented 31 extrajudicial killings, 21 enforced disappearances, 68 deaths in jail, and 183 attacks on journalists committed by various law enforcement agencies including the RAB, Detective Branch, and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence. Despite these documented incidents, Bangladeshi government officials have continued to deny the occurrence of human rights violations, minimizing such findings as "negative [campaigns] against [the] country" and even awarding and promoting officials accused of committing grave human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings."

Harkening to the 2021 sanctions, the letter said: "Further, the December 2021 US sanctions designations empowered many in Bangladeshi society to speak out about the human rights violations they have witnessed, documented, or experienced at the hands of various law enforcement agencies. In response, the Bangladeshi government has intensified reprisals against civil society organizations, human rights defenders, victims of human rights violations, and their families. For example, the families of victims of enforced disappearances have faced harassment and have been coerced into signing blank papers or pre-written statements to the effect that their relative had simply gone missing and was not forcibly disappeared."

"In addition, the previously mentioned human rights organization Odhikar was deregistered by Bangladesh's Non-Governmental Organization Affairs Bureau in June 2022 for 'seriously [tarnishing] the image of the state to the world' with its human rights documentation and reporting. Odhikar's leaders, members, and their family members have faced increased surveillance, harassment, and questioning by law enforcement officials. Despite these actions, civil society organizations, human rights defenders, victims, and their families continue to call for additional sanctions against more members of the RAB and other law enforcement agencies to hold the government of Bangladesh accountable and send a clear message that impunity will not be tolerated, "it added.

Describing Bangladesh as an important US partner, the 6 congresspersons said they appreciate the country's willingness to host around 1 million Rohingya refugees.

"At the same time, the decision not to invite Bangladesh to the 2023 Summit of Democracy was a clear signal that the State Department recognizes the country's democratic and human rights challenges ahead of scheduled 2024 elections," they added.

Members of Congress William R Keating, James P McGovern, Barbara Lee, Jim Costa, Dina Titus and Jamie Raskin also left a few questions to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: