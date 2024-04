Since 2016, Singapore has been running a high-tech dengue program. Each week it releases 5 million mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria, which prevent the spread of the virus that causes dengue. It costs the country about 3.5 million dollars annually. But even though it seems like a big expense at first glance, it is profitable at the end of the year. Because the performance of dengue sufferers decreases. Which affects the GDP.