Teen killed by city corporation garbage truck in Dhaka; driver arrested

The deceased was identified as Mahin Ahmed, a seventh-grader of Motijheel Government Ideal School. He lived with his family in the Madinabag area of Mugda

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) garbage truck in the capital's Mugda area on Thursday (25 April) night.

The deceased was identified as Mahin Ahmed, a seventh-grader of Motijheel Government Ideal School. He lived with his family in the Madinabag area of Mugda.

Talking to The Business Standard, Kamrul Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Mugda Police Station, said the truck driver, Rubel, was arrested on Friday (26 April) afternoon.

According to family and police sources, Mahin was on way to a friend's house on Thursday at 9:30pm when he was seriously injured after being hit by a city corporation garbage truck.

He later died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

"A case has been filed under the Road Transport Act. The driver has been shown arrested in the case," the OC said.

Bangladesh / DNCC garbage truck acciden / mugda

