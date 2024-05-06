Forest Department deploys teams and drones to monitor Sundarbans fire situation

UNB
06 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 02:49 pm

A fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy
A fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy

The Forest Department has mobilised 50 personnel to closely monitor the area of Sundarbans where the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

Mihir Kumar Doe, forest conservator of the Khulna region, affirmed that vigilant monitoring will continue for an additional two days even though the fire is under control.

Emerging smoke was detected in several locations early Monday morning and promptly extinguished through immediate water deployment.

A specialised three-member committee has been initiated by the Forest Department to probe the origins and scope of the blaze.

The committee is currently examining the site and gathering crucial data, Doe stated.

The findings of the investigation will ascertain the fire's cause and the full extent of environmental damage.

Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests (CCF), announced the formation of a high-level committee scheduled to convene this afternoon.

The panel will be tasked with evaluating the fire's effects on the region's biodiversity and is expected to submit a detailed report with actionable recommendations within the next ten working days.

Based on the findings of this comprehensive assessment, necessary measures will be implemented to safeguard the Sundarbans' natural heritage, Chowdhury assured.

