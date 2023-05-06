Former BNP leader plans to run for Rajshahi city polls

Former BNP leader Shahid Hasan is planning to contest for the mayoral post of Rajshahi City Corporation despite the party's decision to not take part in the upcoming polls in five city corporations

Shahid is the younger brother of Nadeem Mostafa, who is an influential BNP leader and also a two-time former member of parliament (MP) from Puthia-Durgapur constituency in Rajshahi

However, BNP leaders have claimed that Shahid is neither a member nor holds any position in the party.

When contacted, Sahid Hasan told The Business Standard that he is still weighing the possibilities.

"I am still monitoring the whole thing. If the election commission promises to hold a free and fair election, then I would like to contest for the post of the mayor," he said adding that his final decision in this regard will be announced within the next few days.

Sahid Hasan claimed that he was the former president of Rajshahi College Chhatra Dal and held the post of vice-president of the student wing. In addition, he was the president of Mahanagar Chhatra Dal when Nadeem Mostafa was the president of the district committee. Sahid also said that he was the joint general secretary of the Metropolitan BNP (Mizanur Rahman Minu-Shafiqul Haque Milan) committee in 2011. Later, he became inactive in political activities for not holding any post in the party.