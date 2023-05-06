Former BNP leader plans to run for Rajshahi city polls

Politics

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

Former BNP leader plans to run for Rajshahi city polls

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:34 pm
Former BNP leader plans to run for Rajshahi city polls

Former BNP leader Shahid Hasan is planning to contest for the mayoral post of Rajshahi City Corporation despite the party's decision to not take part in the upcoming polls in five city corporations  

Shahid is the younger brother of Nadeem Mostafa, who is an influential BNP leader and also a two-time former member of parliament (MP) from Puthia-Durgapur constituency in Rajshahi

However, BNP leaders have claimed that Shahid is neither a member nor holds any position in the party.

When contacted, Sahid Hasan told The Business Standard that he is still weighing the possibilities.

"I am still monitoring the whole thing. If the election commission promises to hold a free and fair election, then I would like to contest for the post of the mayor," he said adding that his final decision in this regard will be announced within the next few days.

Sahid Hasan claimed that he was the former president of Rajshahi College Chhatra Dal and held the post of vice-president of the student wing. In addition, he was the president of Mahanagar Chhatra Dal when Nadeem Mostafa was the president of the district committee. Sahid also said that he was the joint general secretary of the Metropolitan BNP (Mizanur Rahman Minu-Shafiqul Haque Milan) committee in 2011. Later, he became inactive in political activities for not holding any post in the party.  

Bangladesh

Rajshahi city polls / rajshahi / City polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work