Retired army personnel dies in road accident in Rajshahi

In a tragic road incident, Ashraful Islam Bipul, a 47-year-old retired army personnel, was killed when a speeding trolley collided with his motorbike.

The accident occurred on the Sultanpur-Bilmaria road near the Maharajpur area in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi, on Sunday noon.

Bipul, a resident of the same upazila, had retired from military service approximately five months ago. Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station, Aminul Islam, said the collision happened around 12:30pm, severely injuring Bipul.

Eyewitnesses and local residents promptly responded, transporting him to the Lalpur Upazila Health Complex. Despite their swift actions, the attending physicians pronounced him dead upon arrival.