Rajshahi records highest temp in 53 years at 43°C

The mid-western district is also experiencing prolonged excessive heat this year, with temperature hovering above 40°C for 11 days straight. 

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Daytime temperature in the mid-western district of Rajshahi peaked at 43 degrees Celsius (°C) at 3:00pm today (30 April), the highest in 53 years, according to the local met office.

"According to our records, the Rajshahi has never recorded a temperature of 43°C since 2005, which happened today. In 1972, the highest temperature was recorded at 45.1°C in a day. We do not have any record for the years between 1972 to 2004," Rohidul Islam, in-charge of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, told The Business Standard.

The mid-western district is also experiencing prolonged excessive heat this year, with temperature hovering above 40°C for 11 days straight. 

The peak daytime temperature has stayed above 41°C since Friday (26 April), said Rohidul Islam. 

 

