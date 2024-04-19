Two motorcyclists killed, 3 injured in Rajshahi road crash

Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a dump truck hit two motorcycles in Rajshahi's Poba upazila on Friday (19 April).

The deceased are Julhas Uddin, 32, son of Rabiul Islam of Aliganj area of Damkura Thana and Rimon Hossain, 35 son of Manik Mia of New Kasba area of the same area.

Ali Akbar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Damkura police station, said that 5 people on two motorcycles were heading towards the city around 4 pm.

Around 4:30 pm, when they reached Muralipur area, the dump truck knocked down the two motorcycles, leaving Julhas and Rimon dead on the spot.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. However, the condition of two of the injured is critical, doctors said.

On information, Damkura police and fire service personnel went to the spot and recovered the bodies, said the OC.

The bodies were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, he added.