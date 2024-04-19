Two motorcyclists killed, 3 injured in Rajshahi road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 07:59 pm

Related News

Two motorcyclists killed, 3 injured in Rajshahi road crash

 The deceased are Julhas Uddin, 32, son of Rabiul Islam of Aliganj area of Damkura Thana and Rimon Hossain, 35 son of Manik Mia of New Kasba area of the same area.

UNB
19 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 07:59 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a dump truck hit two motorcycles in Rajshahi's Poba upazila on Friday (19 April).

 The deceased are Julhas Uddin, 32, son of Rabiul Islam of Aliganj area of Damkura Thana and Rimon Hossain, 35 son of Manik Mia of New Kasba area of the same area.

 Ali Akbar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Damkura police station, said that 5 people on two motorcycles were heading towards the city around 4 pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Around 4:30 pm, when they reached Muralipur area, the dump truck knocked down the two motorcycles, leaving Julhas and Rimon dead on the spot.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. However, the condition of two of the injured is critical, doctors said.

On information, Damkura police and fire service personnel went to the spot and recovered the bodies, said the OC.

The bodies were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, he added.

Top News

rajshahi / Bangladesh / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

10h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

11h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

12h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

2h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

22h | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

23h | Videos