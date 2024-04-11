Rajshahi's main Eid congregation held at Shah Makhdum Eidgah

BSS
11 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 01:32 pm

Rajshahi's main Eid congregation held at Shah Makhdum Eidgah

The second and third largest ones were held at Tikapara Eidgah and Shaheb Bazar Zero Point at 8 am and 8.30 am respectively

BSS
11 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 01:32 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The main jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at Shah Makhdum Central Eidgah Maidan in the city at 8 am today.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and senior officials of divisional and district levels, including Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah and Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed, offered their Eid prayers at the main Eid jamaat.

The second and third largest ones were held at Tikapara Eidgah and Shaheb Bazar Zero Point at 8 am and 8.30 am respectively.

Thousands of Musallis at the end of Eid jamaats offered special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls particularly their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the country and as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Rajshahi University, RUET campus, Hatemkha, Stadium Ground, Shalbagan, Alif Lam Meem Bhata Eidgah, Police Line Parade Ground, Mahisbathan Eidgah Math and Upashahar Eidgah Moidan.

Earlier in the morning, streams of people-young, old and children- rushed to their nearest eidgah, mosques and open places to offer the Eid prayers. Around 150 other Eid-ul-Fitr jamaats were held at traditional and temporary venues in the Rajshahi metropolis.

On the other hand, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated in Rajshahi city and the adjacent districts with due fervor, joy and solemnity.

Improved diets are being served to the inmates of different hospitals, jails, Shishu Paribars, orphanages and vagrant welfare centres in all districts on the occasion.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been adopted for the Rajshahi city and its adjacent areas for peaceful celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Similar reports of Eid congregations were reached here from the districts of Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Pabna in Rajshahi division.

