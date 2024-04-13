Two youths killed in Rajshahi road crash

Two youths were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi on Friday (12 April) night.

The deceased were identified as Rony Sheikh, 24, son of Yunus Sheikh of Koligram of the upazila and Raju Ahmed, 20.

The injured were identified as Abdus Sattar, 21, son of Shahidul Islam and Duronto Hossain, 17, son of Milon Hossain of Chaknarayanpur village. They were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station, said three friends were coming to Narayanpur from the road on the bank of the Padma with a motorcycle. When they reached in front of the roadside saw mill, they collided head-on with a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the other side.

Rakib Ahmed, a doctor at Bagha Upazila Health Complex, said Rony died on the spot and Raju died around 10pm at RMCH Hospital.

No case has been filed with the police station in this regard, said the OC.

The bodies were handed over to their families, he added.