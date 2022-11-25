Cumilla Town Hall premises vibrates with slogans ahead of Saturday rally

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

With one more night left for BNP's divisional rally in Cumilla, the rally venue, Cumilla Town Hall premises, hardly has any space to accommodate more people.

BNP leaders and activists started gathering at the venue in processions from Friday morning to join Saturday's (26 November) rally.

Although there was a scattered presence of the party men till 4pm, the number of processions increased shortly after that. Bit by bit, small processions eventually turned into big processions. 

As the day progressed, the town hall premises was completely occupied. It is buzzing with slogans of the people present. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The party activists are taking positions at Kandirpar Pubali Square, Liberty Intersection and Ramghatla of Cumilla Sadar.

Local Jubo Dal leaders Shahabuddin and Ripon who came from Nangalkot to join Saturday's rally said, "Our backs are against the wall. It is difficult to buy food. We want change."

Cumilla South District BNP convener and chief coordinator of the rally Amin-ur-Rashid Yasin said the presence of leaders and supporters is beyond imagination. 

He also added that the mass attendance may exceed five lakh while several hundreds of loudspeakers are kept ready. 

"The main venue of the rally will be the Town Hall premises while the leaders and activists will be in the surrounding 5km-6km area. The mass rally will be spread from Kandirpar to Shirangacha, Tamchambridge, Rani Bazar, Faujdari Mor and Chawkbazar," added Yasin.

The local leaders also arranged two congregations of Friday prayers at the Town Hall ground and Cumilla Eidgah for the people who arrived to join the rally.

Meanwhile, leaders of Cumilla district BNP have arranged accommodation and food for the leaders and activists. Haji Yasin slaughtered 10 cattle in two days. 

Former mayor Sakku also arranged accommodation for the people. He provided accommodation to activists in 78 flats.

