4, including wife sentenced to death for killing Saudi expatriate over extramarital affair

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Cumilla court today (27 March) sentenced a woman and three other people to death for killing her husband over an extramarital affair in Cumilla's Homna upazila.

The convicts are: the deceased's wife Shahanaj Begum, Md Kuddus Mia, 32, Abdul Khalek, 28, and Md Rajib, 26. All of them are currently absconding.

Jahangir Hossain of Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-4 handed down the verdict in the absence of the accused. During the pronouncement of the judgement, acquitted defendant Md Shahjahan was present in the courtroom.

According to the case, Shahanaj Begum, the spouse of the Saudi expatriate Abdul Jalil, 45, was involved in an extramarital relationship with Shahjahan. Abdul Jalil went missing on June 9, 2013, after leaving his home in Homna on his way to Dhaka.

Jalil's mutilated body was recovered from the roadside in the Baher Khola area the next day.

His brother Tajul Islam, 35, filed a case with Homna Police Station against unidentified miscreants.

Later, the investigating officer of the case submitted the charge sheet to the court accusing five people - Abdul Jalil's wife Shahnaz Begum, Md Shahjahan, Md Kuddus Mia, Abdul Khalek and Md Rajib.

The court sentenced four people to death as the charges against them were proved after the prosecution examined 14 witnesses.

death sentence / Cumilla / court

