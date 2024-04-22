Upazila elections: All 3 candidates unopposed in Cumilla Adarsha Sadar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 11:04 am

All three candidates in the Cumilla Adarsha Sadar upazila election are likely to be elected uncontested due to lack of candidates. 

Advocate Md Aminul Islam Tutul is contending for the chairman post, Ahamed Niaz Pabel for the vice chairman post, and Advocate Hosneara Bokul for the woman vice chairman post.

No other candidates filed their nomination papers till Sunday (21 April), the last day for filing nomination papers. One candidate has submitted nomination papers for each post.

Their nomination papers will be scrutinised tomorrow (23 April). According to Election Commission sources, the three candidates will be declared unopposed winners if they survive the selection process.

All the candidates who are going to be elected unopposed in Cumilla Adarsha Sadar Upazila Parishad are followers of the local parliament member AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

Cumilla District Senior Election Officer Md Munir Hossain Khan said in the second phase, elections are being held in three upazilas: Cumilla Adarsha Sadar, Sadar Dakshin, and Barura.

On 21 April, the last day for submitting nomination papers online, five candidates in Barura, four candidates in Sadar Dakshin, and one candidate in Adarsha Sadar filed their nomination papers for the post of chairman.

On the other hand, four candidates in Barura, seven candidates in Sadar Dakshin, and one candidate in Adarsha Sadar have filed nomination papers for the post of vice chairman, and four candidates have filed nomination papers in Barura, three candidates in Sadar Dakshin and one candidate in Adarsha Sadar for the post of female vice chairman.

A total of 29 candidates filed nomination papers in three upazilas.

The upazila elections are being held in four phases starting on 8 May. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

upazila election / Cumilla / Bangladesh

