4 of a family killed as bus runs them over in Cumilla

Four of a family were killed when a Dhaka-bound bus ran over them on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila today (22 April).

The accident took place in the Malikhil area of the upazila around 8:30pm, Daudkandi Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Zahurul Haque told the Business Standard.

The deceased are Dilbar Nesa, 65, her daughter Shahinur Begum, Shahinur's daughter Saima, 5, and another daughter Raisha, 2.

The OC said the victims were trying to cross the highway when a fast-moving bus of Ekushey Parbahan bus run them over.

Dilbar Nesa and Shahinur Begum were killed on the spot and the other two were taken to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead, he added.