4 of a family killed as bus runs them over in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 10:46 pm

Related News

4 of a family killed as bus runs them over in Cumilla

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 10:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four of a family were killed when a Dhaka-bound bus ran over them on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila today (22 April). 

The accident took place in the Malikhil area of the upazila around 8:30pm, Daudkandi Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Zahurul Haque told the Business Standard.

The deceased are Dilbar Nesa, 65, her daughter Shahinur Begum, Shahinur's daughter Saima, 5, and another daughter Raisha, 2.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The OC said the victims were trying to cross the highway when a fast-moving bus of Ekushey Parbahan bus run them over.

Dilbar Nesa and Shahinur Begum were killed on the spot and the other two were taken to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead, he added.

Top News

Cumilla / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

4h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

11h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

55m | Videos
Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

25m | Videos
Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

5h | Videos
Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

2h | Videos