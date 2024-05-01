Cumilla University shut down indefinitely

Cumilla University shut down indefinitely

UNB
01 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 11:59 am
Cumilla University shut down indefinitely

Cumilla University's authorities have announced the closure of the institution indefinitely amid an ongoing demonstration by teachers.

The university authorities made the decision in the 93rd Emergency Syndicate meeting held yesterday (30 April) evening.

All dormitories of the university will also remain closed for an indefinite period.

A notification signed by the acting registrar of the university, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, was issued in this regard.

The announcement comes as a tense situation prevails in the university, where a faction of teachers have put different administrative buildings under padlocks to press their demands.

According to the notification, all academic and administrative activities of the university will be closed until further notice.

However, all activities related to the GST cluster examination will continue.

Meanwhile, students have been directed to leave the hall by 4pm today (1 May).

In addition, the syndicate meeting took four decisions, including forming a committee to review the demands of the teachers' association.

