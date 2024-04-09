2 killed in separate road accidents in Munshiganj, Cumilla

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 11:41 am

Head on collision between bus and covered van in Cumilla. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel
Head on collision between bus and covered van in Cumilla. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

Two people were killed in separate road accidents that occurred in Munshiganj and Cumilla today (9 April). 

In Munshiganj's Sreenagar, a biker — identified as Roni, 50, from Khulna — died after losing control and hitting the railing of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway around 6am in the morning. 

The pillion rider, 50-year-old Alamgir, sustained injuries in the incident, said Kanchan Kumar Singh, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hasara Highway police station. 

The other accident took place in Cumilla's Chauddagram area of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway during the early hours today.

A speeding Dhaka-bound bus, Mayer Doa, collided head-on with a covered van, killing one and leaving several injured in the accident.

Mehedi Hasan, station manager of the local fire service, said 13 of the injured were rushed to Comilla Medical College Hospital for treatment, where the doctor on duty declared one woman dead on arrival.  

The identity of the deceased, estimated to be around 40 years old, is yet to be confirmed.

