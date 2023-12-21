Change needed for peace: JaPa announces election manifesto

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 02:07 pm

Change needed for peace: JaPa announces election manifesto

Jatiya Party's election manifesto includes introduction of provincial government system, decentralising of 50% headquarters from Dhaka, reform of election system, keeping the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) free from government influence, repealing the Special Powers Act, and more.

Party symbol of Jatiya Party
Party symbol of Jatiya Party

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) announced its election manifesto for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls with the slogan "Change needed for peace, Jatiya Party needed for change,", making a slew of promises, including the introduction of a provincial government system and decentralisation focused on Dhaka.

Party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu announced the manifesto in the Banani office auditorium of the JaPa chairman on Thursday afternoon.

The manifesto also includes reformation of the election system, keeping the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) free from government influence and repealing the Special Powers Act.

The party also promised to bring radical changes to the conventional education system, formation of an Islamic Commission, ensuring that no anti-Quran or anti-Sunnah laws are passed. 

The manifesto also has a provision for a permanent place for the Bishwa Ijtema. 

The party also promised to introduce the death penalty if necessary to ensure safe food and maintain the foreign policy of friendship with all, enmity with none.

