AI technology may pose threat to Bangladesh’s future development: Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

AI technology may pose threat to Bangladesh’s future development: Salman F Rahman

He said Bangladesh is overcoming the economic crisis and turning around

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:12 pm
Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman attended a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Monday (29 April). Photo: Courtesy
Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman attended a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Monday (29 April). Photo: Courtesy

Artificial intelligence technology may pose a threat to development by exacerbating the gap between the developed and underdeveloped nations, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman said yesterday (29 April). 

Speaking at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, he said, "Excessive use of technology [robots and artificial intelligence in industries] can potentially pose threats to human beings and development in the future. 

"However, sharing technological capabilities can yield benefits for the entire world."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The unprecedented advancements in technology are exacerbating the gap between the developed and underdeveloped nations, he said, adding that investors are also directing investments towards opportunities with high profit potential.

On Bangladesh, Salman said the country was overcoming the economic crisis and turning around. 

Emphasising Bangladesh's achievements across diverse sectors, Salman F Rahman said the country's development persisted even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"However, the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have posed challenges for the country, including declining forex reserves and the appreciation of dollar against taka," he said.

Despite Bangladesh's non-involvement in the conflict, it bears the brunt of the consequences, he added.

At the meeting world leaders advocated for equitable distribution of technology worldwide, extending beyond solely developed nations. They also discussed global cooperation, economic growth, and energy policies.

Top News

Salman F Rahman / AI / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

9h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

22h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

1h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

3h | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

4h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

5h | Videos