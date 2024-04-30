AI technology may pose threat to Bangladesh’s future development: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman attended a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Monday (29 April). Photo: Courtesy

Artificial intelligence technology may pose a threat to development by exacerbating the gap between the developed and underdeveloped nations, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman said yesterday (29 April).

Speaking at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, he said, "Excessive use of technology [robots and artificial intelligence in industries] can potentially pose threats to human beings and development in the future.

"However, sharing technological capabilities can yield benefits for the entire world."

The unprecedented advancements in technology are exacerbating the gap between the developed and underdeveloped nations, he said, adding that investors are also directing investments towards opportunities with high profit potential.

On Bangladesh, Salman said the country was overcoming the economic crisis and turning around.

Emphasising Bangladesh's achievements across diverse sectors, Salman F Rahman said the country's development persisted even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have posed challenges for the country, including declining forex reserves and the appreciation of dollar against taka," he said.

Despite Bangladesh's non-involvement in the conflict, it bears the brunt of the consequences, he added.

At the meeting world leaders advocated for equitable distribution of technology worldwide, extending beyond solely developed nations. They also discussed global cooperation, economic growth, and energy policies.