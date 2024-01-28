Raushan Ershad dismisses Quader and Chunnu from JaPa, declares herself party chairperson

Jatiya Party's (JaPa) chief patron Raushan Ershad has dismissed party Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu from their positions and declared herself the new chairperson of the party.

"According to Article 20-1 of the party's constitution, I have dismissed GM Quader and Mujibul Haque Chunnu," Raushan said during a view exchange meeting held at her Gulshan residence on Sunday (28 January).

She said JaPa presidium member Kazi Mamunur Rashid will be the new general secretary of the party.

Kazi Mamunur Rashid will manage the organisational activities of the party until the next council meeting of the party, Raushan Ershad added.

Explaining her sudden decision, Raushan Ershad said, "I cannot allow the party to suffer. JaPa is going through a grievous period, and GM Quader and Mujibul Haque have caused significant damage to the party."

The event was attended by expelled, exempted, and voluntarily resigned leaders and workers of JaPa, including exempted presidium members Sunil Shubo Roy, Shafiqul Islam Sentu and Raushan Ershad's spokesperson Kazi Mamunur Rashid.

Following the announcement, Mujibul Haque Chunnu called an urgent press conference at the party chairman's office at noon.