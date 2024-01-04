Want to be brother, not sir: B'baria-3 independent candidate announces manifesto

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Want to be brother, not sir: B'baria-3 independent candidate announces manifesto

Firozur pledged to take various steps to free Brahmanbaria from terrorism and extortion if he is elected

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-3 constituency Firozur Rahman announces election manifesto at a press conference in the district on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS
Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-3 constituency Firozur Rahman announces election manifesto at a press conference in the district on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar-Bijayanagar) constituency Firozur Rahman today (4 January) said he is vying for the Jatiya Sangsad in the upcoming national elections ' to be a brother of the people, not be a sir'.

"I have become a candidate not to be a big leader, a ruler or a sir, but to be a brother of the people with their genuine love, to stand by their side,  and to be a companion in happiness and sorrow," he said in a press conference while announcing his manifesto for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

His remarks echo the slogan of the manifesto, which reads "The main source of victory is the love of the people. Not sir, I want to be a brother. I believe not in words but deeds."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to his election manifesto, Firozur will take various steps to free Brahmanbaria from terrorism and extortion if he is elected.

He also pledged to take various steps to maintain religious harmony in the constituency.

Firozur's chief election agent Sheikh Omar Farooq and his supporters were present at the press conference.

 

Bangladesh

Brahmanbaria / politics / Election manifestos

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

11h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

10h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

10h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

2h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

4h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

11h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

10h | Videos