Want to be brother, not sir: B'baria-3 independent candidate announces manifesto

Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-3 constituency Firozur Rahman announces election manifesto at a press conference in the district on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar-Bijayanagar) constituency Firozur Rahman today (4 January) said he is vying for the Jatiya Sangsad in the upcoming national elections ' to be a brother of the people, not be a sir'.

"I have become a candidate not to be a big leader, a ruler or a sir, but to be a brother of the people with their genuine love, to stand by their side, and to be a companion in happiness and sorrow," he said in a press conference while announcing his manifesto for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

His remarks echo the slogan of the manifesto, which reads "The main source of victory is the love of the people. Not sir, I want to be a brother. I believe not in words but deeds."

According to his election manifesto, Firozur will take various steps to free Brahmanbaria from terrorism and extortion if he is elected.

He also pledged to take various steps to maintain religious harmony in the constituency.

Firozur's chief election agent Sheikh Omar Farooq and his supporters were present at the press conference.