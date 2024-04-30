Schools will be kept open on Friday if needed: Education minister

Education

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 04:45 pm

Schools will be kept open on Friday if needed: Education minister

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury
Photo: Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury

Schools will be kept open on Fridays if needed to complete the curriculum, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said today (30 April) at a press briefing.

"We have a total of 185 working days. There are 20 days for evaluation, five days for national days and an extra 20 days. We will re-adjust with the extra 20 days. If we need to keep schools open on Friday, we will do so," the minister said during the briefing at the Secretariat. 

He said if needed, they would also keep schools open on Saturday.

On the High Court order issued yesterday to close all schools till 2 May, Chowdhury said the notice had not been received yet.

"The executive respects the decision of the High Court. We have not received the order yet. Hopefully we will get it soon."

He further said they came to know about the HC's interim order from media reports.

"I discussed it briefly with the attorney general. We need to discuss with the other ministries to make any kind of plan further."

Amid the sizzling heat, the HC ordered all schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions closed till 2 May. 

