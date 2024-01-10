JaPa activists gather at party office demand removal of GM Quader, Chunnu over polls 'defeat'

Politics

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 02:56 pm

Party symbol of Jatiya Party
Activists of the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) called for the ousting of party Chairman GM Quader, General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahsud, and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan. 

They attributed the party's significant downfall in the 12th national election to the arbitrary actions of the party's senior leaders.

The newly elected 11 candidates from the Jatiyo Party took their oath as members of parliament today (10 January) in a formal ceremony held in the Oath Room of the Parliament Complex.

Party activists went to the Chairman's Banani office this morning to hold a protest programme.

They were joined by the party's co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, presidium member Saifuddin Ahmed Milan, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, Zahirul Islam Zahir, Zahirul Alam Rubel, Sardar Shahjahan and other party candidates who participated in the election.

In a statement today, party activists said, "The Jatiyo Party's staggering defeat in this election stems from internal discord. Raushan Ershad, a key patron, refrained from participating in the election due to disagreements over candidate nominations with the party chairman. However, over the past four years, Chairman GM Quader's lack of organisational strength, political acumen, and competence has steered the Jatiyo Party toward the brink of collapse. This was evident in the results of the 12th national elections."

"Over two hundred party candidates boycotted the elections citing gross betrayal, deceit, and misguidance by the leadership," they added.

"There has also been a complete collapse in the 26 constituencies which were secured through negotiations with the government. We had hoped that the chairman and general secretary of the party would resign and protect their honour by taking responsibility for throwing the Jatiyo Party into such a mess and causing a landslide in the elections. But they did not," the statement noted.

"We have taken stock of the sentiments expressed by leaders and workers of the party. They are united in their demand for the removal of Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu," they further added.

JaPa fielded candidates for 265 seats in the election and won only 11 despite a seat-sharing agreement with the AL for 26 seats.

The party had 22 seats in the 11th Parliament.

