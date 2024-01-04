Lakshmipur-3: JaPa candidate withdraws from polls citing 'lack of fair environment'

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 07:45 pm

Rakib Hossain announced his withdrawal at a press conference on Thursday (4 January) evening. Photo: TBS
Rakib Hossain announced his withdrawal at a press conference on Thursday (4 January) evening. Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party candidate for Lakshmipur-3 constituency Rakib Hossain has withdrawn from the national polls over "lack of fair election environment".

Rakib, who is also the party's joint general secretary in Lakshmipur, announced his withdrawal at a press conference on Thursday (4 January) evening. 

"A farcical election is going to be held across the country. The common people of Lakshmipur have turned away from the elections. Black money is being spread widely. My posters have been torn down in various places. Complaints were made to the return officer but no remedy was found. Therefore, I withdrew from the election on the instructions of the central command due to lack of fair environment," he said.

Lakshmipur District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan said she is unaware about the Jatiya Party candidate's withdrawal from the election.

"He did not raise concerns to us about the absence of a fair environment or the prevalence of black money," said the returning officer.

