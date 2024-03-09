What lies ahead for JaPa as Raushan takes helm of new faction

Raushan Ershad leading a new central committee of JaPa and Kazi Mamunur Rashid serving as its secretary general.

After various dramas, a visible split has emerged in the Jatiyo Party, with Raushan Ershad leading a new central committee and Kazi Mamunur Rashid serving as its secretary general.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu, general secretary of a JaPa faction, criticised Raushan's actions, stating it is against the party's constitution

He also said there could be another faction, but the "original" party will be under the leadership of GM Quader.

The new committee was announced following the party's 10th national council at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka yesterday.

Attendance from key districts like Rangpur, the party's stronghold, was lacking. Many notable figures, including the recently elected 11 MPs of the party and close associates of Raushan, were absent.

However, several top leaders from GM Quader's faction attended the programme. A senior leader of the Quader faction expressed concern over the party's fragmentation, fearing electoral setbacks.

"The leaders of the party are falling into trap one by one for their own interests. In this way, this party can be knocked out of election," said the leader.

Saad Ershad, son of the party's founding chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad, has been named co-chairman, and chairman in absence of his mother Raushan.

Besides, Kazi Firoz Rashid was chosen as executive chairman, Abu Hossain Babala as senior co-chairman, and Saidur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Golam Sarwar, and Sunil Shuvoroy as co-chairmen.

Later, Raushan addressed the conference, where she said the council was needed to ensure JaPa's survival amid challenges. "There's no split in the party. We're united, and we need to work together as a team."

Raushan reflected on the party's resilience, recalling challenges faced after the 1996 elections, including a legal battle to retain their party symbol, the plough.

She proposed decentralisation of power of the party. "I aim to establish democratic practices within our party. Our sub-committee will propose necessary changes to our constitution."

A new division emerged in the JaPa before the 12th National Assembly elections over party nominations. Raushan, the former opposition leader, did not participate in the elections due to disagreements with GM Quader.

Following the elections, some Raushan supporters were "dismissed" from the party, leading to the resignation of 671 members who accused the party leadership of arbitrariness.

In a meeting on 28 January, Raushan declared herself the party chairperson, challenging GM Quader and Chunnu.

However, her claim wasn't recognised by the original party leaders.

Subsequently, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the national parliament, affirmed GM Quader as the opposition leader, with Anisul Islam Mahmud as deputy leader.

On 10 February, Raushan announced that the party's National Council would convene on 9 March.

Currently, discussions are ongoing around the symbol for the Raushan faction. Even if the Election Commission says no, party leaders are determined to use legal methods to keep the plough symbol for their party.