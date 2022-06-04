AL expels Chandpur chairman Selim Khan

Widely discussed Awami League leader and Laxmipur union chairman Selim Khan has been expelled from the party.

Laxmipur union Awami League of Chandpur at an extended meeting removed the criticised chairman, who excavated sands illegally from the Meghna River, from his post on Saturday.

Nasir Uddin Ahmad, president of Laxmipur union Awami League confirmed the matter to UNB.

Party sources said Selim Khan has been expelled from the party permanently for tarnishing the image of the party.

Earlier on 29 May, the Appellate Division canceled the High Court judgement allowing Selim Khan to extract sand from the Meghna River in Chandpur.