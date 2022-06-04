AL expels Chandpur chairman Selim Khan

Politics

UNB
04 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

AL expels Chandpur chairman Selim Khan

Party sources said Selim Khan has been expelled from the party permanently for tarnishing the image of the party

UNB
04 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:56 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Widely discussed Awami League leader and Laxmipur union chairman Selim Khan has been expelled from the party. 

Laxmipur union Awami League of Chandpur at an extended meeting removed the criticised chairman, who excavated sands illegally from the Meghna River, from his post on Saturday.

Nasir Uddin Ahmad, president of Laxmipur union Awami League confirmed the matter to UNB.

Party sources said Selim Khan has been expelled from the party permanently for tarnishing the image of the party.

Earlier on 29 May, the Appellate Division canceled the High Court judgement allowing Selim Khan to extract sand from the Meghna River in Chandpur. 

Top News

Awami League / Chandpur UP chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

10h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

11h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

55m | Videos
Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

4h | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

4h | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%