We do not have any conflict with the US: Quader

The Awami League does not have any conflict with the United States, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (5 May).

"But if telling the truth hurts their interests, then nothing can be done," he said at a press conference organised at the political office of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

During the Vietnam War, various universities, including Columbia University in the United States faced hurdles as they raised voices against the war, Quader mentioned, adding that such types of repression are still going on.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "At least 2,500 people were arrested due to the protest."

"Why has the question of friendship with the United States been raised for telling the truth?" he said.

He said, "They talk about the human rights of our country. Can't we talk about the human rights situation of their country? Why don't they see human rights in their own country, like Bangladesh? We did not mention that we do not have a friendship with them.

"When the opposition party in our country committed arson terrorism, attacked the police, set fire to the police hospital, vandalised the residence of the Chief Justice, and attacked journalists, the United States remained silent.

"US President Joe Biden said his country is not authoritarian. But the definition of authoritarianism in the current US scenario is something different," he added.

Regarding foreign pressure, Quder said the pressure is there, but it is global economic pressure. Like many other countries across the world, Bangladesh is also facing hurdles due to the Russia-Ukraine war, he added

"Bangladesh is not free from the influence of the war. Import-export, energy, and the dollar crisis are related to the economy. Consequently, we are under pressure," Quader said.

About Upazila polls, the AL leader said Awami League did not allot the party's electoral symbol to candidates in order to make the elections more participatory and competitive.

"This does not mean that other parties cannot allocate symbols for elections, if they want, they can choose their party symbol," he added.

Among others, AL Organising Secretaries Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, were also present at the press conference.