BJP invites AL to observe nat'l polls situation in India

Photo Collage: TBS
Photo Collage: TBS

India's Narendra Modi-led ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited Bangladesh's ruling party Awami League (AL) to observe the overall preparation and campaign taken for the national elections in the world's biggest democracy.

Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan disclosed the information to the media through a press release today (1 May).

According to the press release, national elections are being held in seven phases in different provinces of India.

The ruling BJP has invited some foreign political parties to show their overall preparation and campaign in this election.

It has invited the only Awami League from Bangladesh, the press release read.

It is significant that the ruling party of India invited only the Awami League among the political parties of Bangladesh, it added.

India, which has the world's largest democracy, is confident in Bangladesh Awami League as well as Sheikh Hasina's leadership and thus, considers Awami League as one of the most important organisations in South Asia and their true friends.

In the invitation letter sent to Bangladesh Awami League, they have requested to send a representative from Awami League to observe BJP's election preparations and campaign.

In view of this invitation, AL Information and Research Secretary and Member of Parliament Salim Mahmud has been nominated as a representative by the Awami League President to visit India.

The five-day tour will end on 5 May.

During this visit, the Awami League representative will meet senior BJP leaders.

