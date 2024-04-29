AL aims to perpetuate power by creating 'climate of fear': Fakhrul

UNB
29 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 09:32 pm

He said the entire country has been turned into a prison

A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged the government is working to instill a climate of fear across society, as a means to perpetuate its grip on power.

In a statement, the BNP leader said the Awami League regime has become even more 'reckless, authoritarian and oppressive' after seizing power through what he termed 'the sham election' of 7 January.

He alleged that the "usurper" government has unleashed a wave of repression and persecution against the leaders and activists of BNP and other pro-democratic opposition parties and dissenters to maintain its illegal power.

Fakhrul said the latest instances of jailing of opposition leaders and activists depict a continuous trend of repression by the Awami League-led government.

"The entire country has been turned into a prison by sending the opposition leaders and activists to jail. Those engaged in the democratic struggle are being deprived of justice; the principles of the rule of law and good governance have vanished from the country," the BNP leader said.

He also said a totalitarian anarchy has spread in the country. "The illegal regime of the Awami League is spreading panic and intimidation from cities to villages across the nation."

Fakhrul voiced deep concern over the jailing of opposition leaders and activists throughout the country, even long prison sentences ensured through dictated verdicts in 'false' cases.

He demanded the unconditional release of Sultan Salauddin Tuku, as well as other jailed BNP leaders and workers, as well as the withdrawal of the false, fabricated and baseless charges brought against them.
 

