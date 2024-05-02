BNP leaders not frustrated, not leaving country; Rizvi to Quader

Rizvi at an event was organised by Badda Thana BNP on 2 May. Photo: BNP media cell

BNP leaders are not frustrated or tired, none of them are leaving the country; instead, Awami League leaders and their relatives are leaving, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

In response to a statement made by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Rizvi made these remarks today as the chief guest at the distribution of clean drinking water, saline, and leaflets among people suffering from severe heatwave in North Badda in the capital.

The event was organised by Badda Thana BNP this afternoon.

BNP Sports Secretary and Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque, Health Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam, and Economic Affairs Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Sumon were present as special guests at the event.

Earlier, Quader said at an event on 1 May that BNP leaders are frustrated, tired and leaving the country.

Rizvi said that Obaidul Quader is telling lies out of desperation. "BNP leaders are on the streets despite oppressions and will remain on the streets until the fall of the government. The movement will continue until the people's right to vote is established," he said.

He mentioned that Awami League leaders and their relatives have smuggled money abroad by looting banks, including Basic Bank, engaging in Hallmark scams, and misappropriating funds in the name of construction projects like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, and flyovers. They are establishing second homes in Malaysia, Canada, and Australia and sending their wives, children, and relatives there.

He said that despite the ongoing heatwave, the government has not taken any measures to save the working people.

He said the government has halted the welfare initiatives initiated by former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, including canal digging, tree planting, and irrigation systems. He said the people of Dinajpur and Thakurgaon are not receiving water for irrigation.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque said the Awami government does not care about the fact that today the people of Bangladesh are living in a miserable condition. They are not elected by the people but are in power at the mercy of foreign powers.