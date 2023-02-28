PM ensures balanced improvement in people's lifestyle: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
28 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

PM ensures balanced improvement in people's lifestyle: Quader

BSS
28 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
PM ensures balanced improvement in people&#039;s lifestyle: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured balanced improvement in the lifestyle of the countrymen. 

"Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is ensuring balanced development in the living standard of the countrymen. In that continuity, the neglected hoar region, which once was isolated from the mainland, not left out now," he said in a statement on Tuesday (28 February). 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said valiant freedom fighter Abdul Hamid is going to complete the office of the President for two consecutive terms and on this occasion, Minister Sheikh Hasina participated in a citizen rally. 

"No festival was organised there. Through the development that has been achieved in the hoar region during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, there has been a visible improvement in the living standard of the people of this region," he said. 

Due to the specific policies taken by the Sheikh Hasina's government, the communication system of haor region has been established with the mainland, the AL general secretary said. 

He added, "A flyover is being built (in haor). In this context, a citizen rally was organised there".

Quader said during the BNP-Jamaat regime, the reign of looting was established by opening Hawa Bhaban and they played game with fate of the people but now they (BNP men) are getting irritated after seeing the development. 

"Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina did not go to any festival in Kishoreganj. She went there to inaugurate the newly constructed Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment (in Kishoreganj's Mithamoin upazila)," he said.

The road transport minister said Sheikh Hasina has ensured development in every field of the country. 

In 1974, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated the 'Armed Forces Policy' and in line with that, Sheikh Hasina has set the Forces Goal-2030 aiming to make the armed forces modern and skilled. 

The premier inaugurated Ramu Cantonment, Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in Barisal, Sheikh Russell Cantonment in Mawa and a cantonment in hoar region gradually, Quader said.

He said today, one crore families in the country are getting essential commodities at affordable prices through OMS family cards.
 
"The beneficiaries are now in good position. BNP is not tolerating it. BNP continued looting during its tenure and they did not develop the country. They had no specific ideals. For BNP, politics was an object of consumption; corruption was the only principle of their politics," the AL general secretary said.

Today, he said, as a result of inclusive development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the benefits of development are reaching all the people of the country.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

13h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

10h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

4h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion