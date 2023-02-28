PM ensures balanced improvement in people's lifestyle: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured balanced improvement in the lifestyle of the countrymen.

"Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is ensuring balanced development in the living standard of the countrymen. In that continuity, the neglected hoar region, which once was isolated from the mainland, not left out now," he said in a statement on Tuesday (28 February).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said valiant freedom fighter Abdul Hamid is going to complete the office of the President for two consecutive terms and on this occasion, Minister Sheikh Hasina participated in a citizen rally.

"No festival was organised there. Through the development that has been achieved in the hoar region during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, there has been a visible improvement in the living standard of the people of this region," he said.

Due to the specific policies taken by the Sheikh Hasina's government, the communication system of haor region has been established with the mainland, the AL general secretary said.

He added, "A flyover is being built (in haor). In this context, a citizen rally was organised there".

Quader said during the BNP-Jamaat regime, the reign of looting was established by opening Hawa Bhaban and they played game with fate of the people but now they (BNP men) are getting irritated after seeing the development.

"Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina did not go to any festival in Kishoreganj. She went there to inaugurate the newly constructed Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment (in Kishoreganj's Mithamoin upazila)," he said.

The road transport minister said Sheikh Hasina has ensured development in every field of the country.

In 1974, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated the 'Armed Forces Policy' and in line with that, Sheikh Hasina has set the Forces Goal-2030 aiming to make the armed forces modern and skilled.

The premier inaugurated Ramu Cantonment, Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in Barisal, Sheikh Russell Cantonment in Mawa and a cantonment in hoar region gradually, Quader said.

He said today, one crore families in the country are getting essential commodities at affordable prices through OMS family cards.



"The beneficiaries are now in good position. BNP is not tolerating it. BNP continued looting during its tenure and they did not develop the country. They had no specific ideals. For BNP, politics was an object of consumption; corruption was the only principle of their politics," the AL general secretary said.

Today, he said, as a result of inclusive development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the benefits of development are reaching all the people of the country.