Stay away from upazila polls: PM Hasina tells ministers and AL MPs

Politics

UNB
02 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:52 pm

Related News

Stay away from upazila polls: PM Hasina tells ministers and AL MPs

She issued the warning while chairing the meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) at the meeting room of the ruling party at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

UNB
02 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:52 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (2 May) warned ministers and MPs of her party not to use their influence in the upcoming upazila elections.

She issued the warning while chairing the meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) at the meeting room of the ruling party at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

She said that those who defy the party's instructions and fielded their family members and relatives in the upazila elections will have to stay with their families in the future.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They will not get the people's vote," an Awami League MP who was present at the meeting quoted Hasina as saying.

She gave instructions to her party's deputies to provide all-out support to the administration to make the Upazila Parishad elections free, fair and impartial.

Addressing the AL MPs, the prime minister said that it's bad that the relatives of the MPs are participating in the upazila election.

"It's not right for them to do that. What the party activists will do? Leaders and activists need space and respect," another MP quoted her as saying.

The prime minister indicated actions against those who are participating in the upazila elections defying the party's instructions.

An AL MP said that the prime minister told them that the party belongs to everyone.

"Everyone should be given a chance. Awami family should be made bigger. It is not good that only relatives of AL MPs will vote in the polls. If this is the case, you will not get votes in the future," the AL MP quoted the party chief.

Referring to the twelfth parliamentary elections, the prime minister said that the voting this time was the best after 1975. She wanted such vote in upazila too.

Awami League president, who is also the leader of the House, also spoke about the independent MPs.

Addressing the party MPs, the prime minister said, many have participated in the polls independently with my permission.

"Don't make any trouble for them," she said.

The PM also said that she will also sit with independent MPs and other political parties.

AL lawmakers--Salahuddin Miyaji, Mohit Ur Rahman, Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan, Draupadi Devi Agarwala, Farzana Sumi and Anima Mukti Gomez also spoke at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / upazila election / MP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

3h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

1h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

3h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

3h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

4h | Videos